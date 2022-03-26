Ministry of Defence approves setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools

These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file

New Delhi, March 26

The Ministry of Defence has approved setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments for this academic year.

These schools will be set up in the initial phase of the government's initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools across the country in partnership mode. They will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools.

The objectives behind the setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces.

It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government towards nation building by refining today's youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow.

The 17 of these schools are Brownfield running schools and four are Greenfield schools to be operational shortly.

While NGOs, Trusts and Societies have share of 12 approved new schools, six private schools and three state government-owned schools find place in the list of such approved new Sainik Schools.

Unlike existing Sainik Schools which are purely residential in nature, seven new Sainik schools are day school and 14 such new approved schools have residential arrangements.

In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of Academic Plus curriculum to the students of Sainik school pattern. IANS

