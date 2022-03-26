Ministry of Defence approves setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools

New Delhi, March 26
The Ministry of Defence has approved setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments for this academic year.
These schools will be set up in the initial phase of the government's initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools across the country in partnership mode. They will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools.
The objectives behind the setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces.
It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government towards nation building by refining today's youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow.
The 17 of these schools are Brownfield running schools and four are Greenfield schools to be operational shortly.
While NGOs, Trusts and Societies have share of 12 approved new schools, six private schools and three state government-owned schools find place in the list of such approved new Sainik Schools.
Unlike existing Sainik Schools which are purely residential in nature, seven new Sainik schools are day school and 14 such new approved schools have residential arrangements.
These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and will follow the rules and regulations for new Sainik Schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society.
In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of Academic Plus curriculum to the students of Sainik school pattern. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...