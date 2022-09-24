Ministry of External Affairs warns against fake job offers in Thailand

New Delhi, September 24
The government on Saturday issued a warning about fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'digital sales and marketing executives' in Thailand.
The target groups are IT skilled youths who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai- and India-based agents.
The government issued the warning after at least 60 youths were sold prospects of well-paying jobs in Thailand but were coerced into working under harsh conditions in Myanmar.
"Therefore, Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources.
"Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check the credentials of foreign employers through Missions concerned abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up a job offer," advised the MEA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...