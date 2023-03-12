 Minor siblings killed in suspected dog attacks in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj : The Tribune India

Minor siblings killed in suspected dog attacks in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

Expressing his anguish over incident, Chandan, boys’ cousin and an eyewitness in case, said nobody listens to their problems despite seeking action against stray dogs

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, March 12

In suspected cases of stray dog attack, two minor brothers were found dead in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Anand (7) and Aditya (5), lived with their parents in a slum cluster in Sindhi Basti, they said.

On March 10, Anand was reported missing around 3 pm following which SHO Vasant Kunj (South) along with a police team and the boy’s family started searching for him, police said.

After a two-hour-long search in the jungle adjacent to the slum cluster, the minor’s body was found near a wall at a secluded place, a senior police officer said.

The child’s body bore multiple injury marks which seemed to have been caused by an animal bite, the officer said.

“On enquiry from the neighbours and the locals, it was revealed that there are many stray dogs inside the jungle area that often attack goats and pigs in the area,” he said.

Following this, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station and the body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Two days later, on March 12, Anand’s younger brother Aditya went to the same jungle area along with his cousin Chandan (24) to attend to a nature’s call, police said.

Chandan left the minor for some time and he returned to find Aditya injured, surrounded by stray dogs, they said.

“SI Mahender of Vasant Kunj South police station who was also present in the same area for the investigation of the March 10 incident heard the noise and rushed to the spot,” the senior police officer said.

The officer took the child to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, the officer said.

The post-mortem of both the children has been done and further action will be taken based on the autopsy report, police said, adding further investigation is under progress.

Recalling the incident, Sucharita, a relative of the two boys, said Aditya was attacked while the family was busy with Anand’s last rites.

“This is very unfortunate and now after this tragedy, all of us are scared and angry. Why didn’t the authorities do something to help us? We lost our young children in stray dog attacks. Had timely action been taken, they would not have met this fate...” “We want all the dogs in the area to be removed,” she added.

Expressing his anguish over the incident, Chandan, the boys’ cousin and an eyewitness in the case, said that nobody listens to their problems despite seeking action against stray dogs.

“It can happen to anyone. At least now the authorities should wake up,” he said.

The victims’ father is mentally challenged while their mother works at a beauty parlour in Mahipalpur. Now, they are left with only one child Ansh who is nine years old.

Following the incident, police said that a letter has been sent to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seeking immediate action in the matter.

“We have sent a letter to the MCD. This is a matter of serious concern and immediate action should be taken to curb the stray dog menace in the area to further prevent any loss of life...,” the senior police officer said.

An inspection was also carried out by the MCD officials. They caught some 15-20 stray dogs in the area who will be sterilised, the officer said.

