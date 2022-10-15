Missile test-fired from N-powered INS Arihant

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 14

In a significant development, India on Friday announced its ability to launch a nuclear-tipped missile from a submarine while it is under the water.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on October 14.”

INS Arihant, a nuclear-powered and nuclear missile-carrying submarine, is part of the super-secret indigenous programme to have three such vessels. The submarine was launched at sea in 2009 and became operational later.

The test was carried out using a missile without a nuclear warhead, which can be fitted at any stage. It is estimated that the tests of an SLBM from a submarine had been carried out previously, but a formal announcement was made today following validation of all parameters and possibly after testing missiles that travel to varying ranges.

Sources said Sagarika (750-km range) and K-4 (3,500 km) were the two options. The details of the missile have not been declared. In the past, India tested missiles from underwater by using a watertight submerged cannister to mimic a submarine.

The MoD today said, “The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy. All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated.”

It said a “robust, survivable and assured retaliatory” capability was in sync with the country’s policy to have “credible minimum deterrence that underpins its no first use” commitment.

India joins top nations

India became first country outside five permanent members of UNSC — US, UK, Russia, China and France — to have ability to launch a nuclear-tipped missile from a submarine