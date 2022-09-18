Missing cat reunites with family in Kerala after 2 years

ANI
Kottayam, September 18
A pet cat named Ratheesh, who went missing a couple of years ago, was recently reunited with its family in Kerala's Kottayam.
The cat returned to its master's house in Puthuppally town after almost two years.
Ushamma adopted the pet in 2016 and named it after a dialogue 'Unaru Ratheesh' of the Malayalam film 'Kattappanaile Hrithik Roshan'.
"Four years ago, the cat met with an accident and his leg was broken. Following it, the cat underwent surgery," Ushamma said.
Unfortunately, Ratheesh disappeared after a few years post surgery. The family was upset and did not know what would happen to their pet.
Following its disappearance, Ushamma and her family searched for it around the neighbourhood.
"My cat went missing two years ago during covid. Now he has returned to our home and we are happy," Ushamma added.
"The cat returned to the village and directly went to its owner's house and on seeing Ushamma, it ran to her and started smelling her hand.
