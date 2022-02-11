Missing Dalit woman found buried near former Samajwadi Party MLA’s ashram in Unnao

Prime suspect in the case is SP leader Fateh Bahadur’s son

Missing Dalit woman found buried near former Samajwadi Party MLA’s ashram in Unnao

For representation only. Photo credit: iStock

PTI

Unnao, February 11

Two months after a 22-year-old Dalit woman went missing from here, her decomposed body was recovered from a vacant plot near an ashram constructed by a former minister in Samajwadi Party government Fateh Bahadur Singh, police said on Friday.

Rajol Singh, the main accused in the case, is the son of Fateh Bahadur.

The post-mortem proceedings are underway, they said.                            

“We interrogated the accused Rajol Singh on remand. After which the SOG team recovered the woman’s body on Thursday. The body was buried in the plot near the ashram. We used local intelligence and mobile surveillance to identify the spot where the body was buried,” said Unnao’s Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh.

He said the matter appears to be of “illicit” relations gone wrong, the investigation is being done, whoever else is found involved in the incident will also be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday also targeted the Samajwadi Party and demanded that the state government must immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to ensure justice for the victim’s family.

“Recovery of the body of a Dalit girl in the SP leader’s field in Unnao district is a very sad and serious matter. The family members were already suspecting the SP leader about her abduction and murder. The state government should immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to get justice for the victim’s family,” she tweeted.

Right after the woman went missing on December 8, the mother alleged that her daughter had been kidnapped by former minister’s son Rajol Singh.

The mother also expressed apprehension of an untoward incident with the local police as well as the senior officials demanding action against the accused Rajol.

On January 24, the victim’s mother also attempted self-immolation in front of the vehicle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow alleging laxity by the police to find out the whereabouts of her daughter.

Following this, the police had arrested Rajol Singh on the same day. The recovery of the body has confirmed the apprehensions of the mother.

A day after her daughter went missing, the mother had lodged a police complaint of kidnapping against Rajol Singh. 

 

#samajwadiparty

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

2
Patiala

Punjab Assembly poll: Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

3
Nation

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

4
Nation

With 11.79% positivity rate, Himachal among few states of concern

5
Chandigarh

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Supreme Court reinstates judicial officer who quit accusing judge of sexual harassment

7
Entertainment

Here is how Karan Kundrra believes girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash has 'ruined his image', says 'mere career ki dhajjiya uda di'

8
Haryana

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

9
Haryana

2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

10
Punjab Campaign Trail

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Top Stories

Quad foreign ministers resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

Joint statement makes veiled criticism of Pakistan

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Bains had remained a judge of the Punjab and Haryana...

Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines f...

Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order on hijab row

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...

Hijab row: Karnataka HC requests state government to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...

Cities

View All

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Hopeful of repeating its '89 feat, Simranjit Singh Mann's Akali Dal fighting for open trade with Pakistan

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Panchkula: Assamese woman accuses Haryana IPS officer’s wife of torture, confinement, bonded labour

Chandigarh records 95 new Covid cases, 3 fatalities

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

‘Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai’

Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Man gets death for raping minor

Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

March held in Ludhiana to make environment main poll agenda

5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Sanour AAP candidate booked for ‘false affidavit’

Punjab Assembly poll: Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 25 per cent candidates in fray have criminal cases in Patiala district

300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district