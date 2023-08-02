Mizoram: 52.8 kg of heroin, 32.93 kg of meth seized from Jan to July

Aizawl, August 2
A total of 52.8 kg of heroin, 32.93 kg of methamphetamine and 92.27 kg of ganja have been seized in Mizoram from January to July this year, a statement issued by the excise and narcotics department said.
Officials of the department have seized 280 gm of heroin in Siaha town on Monday and arrested two persons.
The two arrested persons, identified as Vanhnuaithanga (25) and Rodingliana (29), were booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).
