 Mizoram awaits Centre's relief package for over 12,600 displaced people from Manipur

  Mizoram awaits Centre's relief package for over 12,600 displaced people from Manipur

Mizoram awaits Centre’s relief package for over 12,600 displaced people from Manipur

CM Zoramthanga had, in May, sought Rs 10 crore as an immediate relief package for those displaced people

Mizoram awaits Centre’s relief package for over 12,600 displaced people from Manipur

Meitei community people from Mizoram upon their arrival at a relief camp, in Imphal, on Sunday, July 30, 2023. PTI



PTI

Aizawl, July 30

The Mizoram government is still waiting for financial assistance from the Centre for over 12,600 internally displaced people from ethnic strife-torn Manipur, a senior official said on Sunday.

Mizoram home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia said that Chief Minister Zoramthanga had, in May, sought Rs 10 crore as an immediate relief package for those displaced people.

“We have not received any assistance from the Centre so far. The state government has raised funds on its own to provide relief to internally displaced people from Manipur,” Lalengmawia told PTI.

He hoped that the Centre would soon sanction funds for these people, who have taken shelter in Mizoram after the ethnic violence broke out in the neighbouring state on May 3.

Lalengmawia also said the Mizoram administration has solicited donations from legislators, government employees, bankers and others.

“We have completed the collection and I am yet to receive a report of the total collected amount,” he said.

According to the Mizoram home department, altogether 12,611 people from Manipur have entered the state till Friday.

Of them, 4,440 took shelter in Kolasib district, 4,265 in Aizawl and 2,951 in Saitual, it said.

The remaining 955 are residing in Champhai, Mamit, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lunglei, Serchhip, Khawzawl and Hnahthial districts.

The government and village authorities have set up 38 relief camps in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual.

The state government, NGOs, churches and villagers provided food and other basic items to the displaced people.

Clashes first broke out in early May in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

#Manipur

