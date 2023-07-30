 Mizoram begins collection of biometric details of Myanmar nationals : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Mizoram begins collection of biometric details of Myanmar nationals

Mizoram begins collection of biometric details of Myanmar nationals

More than 30,000 Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in Mizoram since February 2021 a coup

Mizoram begins collection of biometric details of Myanmar nationals

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Aizawl, July 30

The Mizoram government has started the process of collecting biometric details of Myanmar nationals following an instruction from the Union ministry of home affairs, an official said on Sunday.

More than 30,000 Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in Mizoram since February 2021 after the Myanmar military junta staged a coup in the neighbouring country.

A pilot project of recording biometric data of Myanmar nationals was launched in all the 11 districts last week, state home department officer on special duty-cum-joint secretary David H. Lalthangliana told PTI. He said the exercise was being conducted in relief camps.

In April, the MHA had instructed Mizoram and Manipur to collect biometric details of illegal immigrants.

In June, the ministry reminded both the states to complete the exercise by September 30.

David said the exercise could not be undertaken immediately as the original format needed to be altered to collect data from Myanmar nationals.

The Mizoram government had previously conducted profiling of the Myanmar nationals on its own and issued identity cards to them.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga had earlier objected to the instruction of the Centre to deport Myanmar nationals.

Zoramthanga had said Mizoram could not push back the Myanmar nationals as they belong to the same ethnic group and he had to provide shelter on humanitarian grounds.

Majority of the Myanmar nationals live in relief camps, while some stay in rented houses and others have been accommodated by their relatives.

The government, NGOs, churches and villagers provide food to the Myanmar nationals, who also support themselves on daily labour.

#Myanmar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Heavy rain, flooding likely in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on August 2-3: Met Dept

2
Haryana

Gurugram: Residents told to pay for U-turn built by NHAI

3
Jalandhar

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

4
Nation

'Help me see bodies of my son, husband': Mother of woman paraded naked in Manipur to opposition MPs

5
Chandigarh

Dowry case: Non-bailable warrant issued against int’l golfer after he fails to appear in court

6
Nation

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

7
Himachal

Himachal hotel association announces 50 per cent discount, Minister Vikramaditya Singh says state safe to travel

8
Punjab

Punjab’s Tarun Chugh retained in core central BJP team ahead of Lok Sabha polls

9
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

10
Nation

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

Don't Miss

View All
Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Top News

20 killed in blast at political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

35 killed in blast at political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded Prime Minister Sh...

INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, says Manipur situation deteriorating

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs

21 Opposition MPs submit memorandum to Governor, seek Centre...

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty

The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...

Army jawan on leave goes missing from Kulgam district of J-K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...


Cities

View All

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

Protests in Amritsar, Jalandhar over violence in Manipur

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Ropar police arrest inter-state drug smuggler, recover one kg heroin

48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Ensure 5 per cent quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC to Delhi Govt

Ensure 5 per cent quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC to Delhi Govt

Three cases registered over violence during Muharram processions in west Delhi

Fire breaks out at shoes manufacturing factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar

Delhi: 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Looking forward: ‘Drainage officials managing waters in non-technical way’

2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

NRI’s house theft case cracked

Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Relative held for Patiala double murder

Relative held for Patiala double murder

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Car carrying illegal liquor overturns