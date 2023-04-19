 Mizoram is India's 'happiest state', here teachers are students' best friends : The Tribune India

Every child in the Mizo community, regardless of gender, starts earning early

Aizawal, April 19

Mizoram has been declared the happiest state in the country according to a study conducted by Rajesh K Pillania, professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram.

According to a report, the state, which is the second in India to achieve 100 per cent literacy, offers students opportunities for growth even in the most difficult of circumstances.

"Mizoram's happiness index is based on six parameters, including family relationships, work-related issues, social issues and philanthropy, religion, Covid-19's effect on happiness, and physical and mental health," the report said.

"A student of the Government Mizo High School (GMHS) in Aizawl, Mizoram, has had to face many difficulties since his father abandoned his family when he was young. Despite this, he remains optimistic and excels in his studies. He hopes to become a chartered accountant or appear for civil services exams if his first choice does not work out," the report said.

Similarly, a student in Class 10 at GMHS, aspires to join the National Defence Academy (NDA). His father works in a milk factory and his mother is a homemaker. Both are hopeful about their prospects because of their school.

"Our teachers are our best friends, we are not scared or shy of sharing with them anything," one student said. The teachers in Mizoram regularly meet with students and their parents to address any problems they may be facing.

Mizoram's social structure also contributes to the happiness of its youth. "It is the upbringing that adds to youth being happy or not, we are a casteless society. Also, parental pressure for studies is less here," said Sister Lalrinmawii Khiangte, a teacher of Eben-ezer Boarding School, a private school in the state.

The report further said that every child in the Mizo community, regardless of gender, starts earning early.

"No task is considered too small and youths typically find employment around the age of 16 or 17. This is encouraged, and there is no discrimination between girls and boys," it said.

Mizoram has a high number of broken families, but having many peers in similar situations, working mothers, and financial independence from an early age means children are not left bereft. "When both genders are taught to earn their living, and neither is dependent on the other, why should a couple continue to live together in an unhealthy setting?" asked Khiangte.

