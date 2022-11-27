MK Sahoo appointed Deputy EC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

The government today appointed Manoj Kumar Sahoo as Deputy Election Commissioner. He is a 2006- batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre. Sahoo’s tenure would be up to December 16, 2023, the Department of Personnel and Training said in its order.

Solomon Arokiaraj has been appointed Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs. Ankita Mishra Bundela will be Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare and Sanjeet has Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

M Janaki has been appointed Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission. Puneet Yadav is Additional Secretary, UPSC, and Sujata Sharma Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Varsha Sinha, a Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officer, has been appointed Secretary, Oil Industry Development Board under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Sanjay Roy, an Indian Information Service officer, will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, the DoPT order read.