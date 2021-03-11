MNS, Shiv Sena slug it out over loudspeakers

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, May 4
Escalating attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena he leads, MNS chief Raj Thackeray today tweeted an old video of Bal Thackeray in which the late Sena founder can be heard backing the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.
The volume of loudspeakers should be as per the guidelines of the SC, Raj Thackeray said. “It is not only about mosques. There are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it (illegal loudspeakers) is not a religious issue but a social one,” he said.
Meanwhile, MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa near some mosques during “azaan”. It would continue until loudspeakers at mosques were removed, the MNS chief said.
Hitting back, the Shiv Sena said loudspeaker guidelines had not been violated in Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut said no one should teach Hindutva to his party. Without taking names, Raut said people do not take cognisance of those who, with the support of “pseudo Hindutvawadis”, conspire against the Sena.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised