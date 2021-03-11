MNS, Shiv Sena slug it out over loudspeakers

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 4

Escalating attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena he leads, MNS chief Raj Thackeray today tweeted an old video of Bal Thackeray in which the late Sena founder can be heard backing the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

The volume of loudspeakers should be as per the guidelines of the SC, Raj Thackeray said. “It is not only about mosques. There are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it (illegal loudspeakers) is not a religious issue but a social one,” he said.

Meanwhile, MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa near some mosques during “azaan”. It would continue until loudspeakers at mosques were removed, the MNS chief said.

Hitting back, the Shiv Sena said loudspeaker guidelines had not been violated in Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut said no one should teach Hindutva to his party. Without taking names, Raut said people do not take cognisance of those who, with the support of “pseudo Hindutvawadis”, conspire against the Sena.