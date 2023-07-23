MNS workers ransack Nashik toll plaza after party founder’s son is stopped

Nashik, July 23
Some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers allegedly ransacked a toll plaza in Nashik in the early hours of Sunday after party leader Amit Thackeray was stopped at it earlier, an official said.
Amit is the son of MNS founder Raj Thackeray and was reportedly stopped at Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar at 9:15 pm on Saturday while on his way to Mumbai due to some mismatch in his vehicle’s Fastag details, he said.
Around 2:30 am on Sunday, a mob, allegedly MNS workers, ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise. A video of the incident went viral on social media.
“A probe is under way into the incident and further action will be taken after CCTV, etc., is checked. We have not got any complaint (from toll plaza staffers) but a process to register a case is on,” the Wavi police station official said.
