Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur

New Delhi, July 20

A man who was part of the mob that paraded two naked tribal women in Kangpokpi district of Manipur and was seen dragging one of them was among four persons arrested on Thursday.

In the evening, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said two persons, including the mastermind, had been arrested. Hours later, official sources said two more arrests had been made. The police said the first arrested person — Huirem Herodas Meitei — was seen directing the mob at B Phainom village in the 26-second video that surfaced on Wednesday.

The identity of the other three arrested persons was not known. Taking suo motu cognisance of the video, the police last night said a case of abduction, gangrape and murder had been registered against unknown men and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

The CM termed the incident as “inhuman” and said the culprits deserved “capital punishment”. & PTI

