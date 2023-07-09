Mob sets 2 vehicles ablaze in Manipur; forces open fire

PTI

Imphal, July 8

A mob of 150-200 people set ablaze two vehicles near the Kangla Fort here and also tried to snatch weapons from the police, forcing the security forces to fire at the crowd, sources said on Saturday. However, there were no reports of any casualties.

One column each of the Army and the Assam Rifles moved to the general area of Songdo village on Friday night to enforce the cessation of violence. The induction of additional Border Security Force troops was met with interference in the Bishnupur market area, sources said. A mob of 150-200 people set on fire two vehicles near the Kangla Fort, they said.

The mob also tried to snatch weapons from the police, forcing them to fire at the crowd. No casualty was reported.

The Manipur High Court has directed the state government to carry out physical trials to check the feasibility of providing Internet service to mobile phones while ensuring security of “life and property of citizens". The court, which has asked for a detailed report, will hear the case on July 25.