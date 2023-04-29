 Mob torches Manipur CM’s event venue : The Tribune India

Mob torches Manipur CM’s event venue

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



PTI

Manipur, April 28

A mob allegedly torched the venue of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at New Lamka in Churachandpur district late on Thursday, prompting the district administration to issue prohibitory orders, including suspension of internet services.

Sec 144 imposed

The administration has imposed Section 144, CrPC, and issued orders for immediate suspension of internet services across Churachandpur district

CM Biren Singh was to inaugurate an open gym constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka on Friday. Following the incident, the state administration issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC and directed for immediate suspension of internet services across the district.

“A total shutdown in Charachandpur was called by Indigenous Tribal Leader’s Form (ITLF) and there was the likelihood of mobilisation of the public for protest through social media and networking sites which could lead to escalation of public unrest and unlawful activities in the district,” the order read.

Internet/mobile data in the district was thus suspended till the situation improved, it read.

