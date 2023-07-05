Mob tries to loot weapons from armoury, one killed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

A 27-year-old man was today killed and an Assam Rifles jawan shot at when miscreants allegedly tried to loot weapons from a camp of the Indian Reserved Battalion in Manipur’s Thoubal, leading to a clash, security officials said.

The mob tried to storm the camp of 3rd IRB batallion in the Khangabok area to loot arms and ammunition, they said.

The security forces used teargas shells and rubber bullets to control the mob but after the armed miscreants opened fire, the forces retaliated.