Mobile games on freedom-struggle theme launched

New Delhi, August 24
Online mobile games on the theme of freedom struggle are the latest offerings from GoI as it comes up with yet another innovative initiative under the "Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav" programme launched to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday unveiled mobile games designed to highlight key milestones of freedom struggle and lesser known freedom fighters. Stating that about 40 crore Indians play games on their mobiles as of now, Thakur said the games rolled out today would be instrumental in introducing youths to the history of freedom struggle. The online games will put the spotlight on many people who, despite making significant contribution to the freedom struggle, were not mentioned in textbooks, Thakur said.
