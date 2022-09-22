MoD adds more service centres for pensioners

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

The Defence Accounts Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank, for providing pension disbursement services to veterans.

The disbursement is done through the online System for Pension Administration (SPARSH).

The MoU will bring in 14,000 branches —- 7,900 of Bank of Baroda and 6,300 branches of HDFC to act as service centres within the ambit of pension disbursement system.

This will provide last mile connectivity to pensioners, especially those who live in remote areas of the country and those who do not have the means or technical wherewithal to log on to SPARSH. The service centres will address profile update requests, register grievances and provide redressal, digital annual identification, pensioner data verification or simply fetch detailed information regarding monthly pension of the veterans.