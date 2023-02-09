MoD approves 41 modular bridges worth Rs 2,585 crore

New Delhi, February 8

In a boost to the “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the Ministry of Defence has approved a proposal for building 41 modular bridges for the Indian Army Corps of Engineers.

A modular bridge is fabricated in modules that can be installed quickly in the field.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has designed and developed the bridges. Larsen & Toubro (L&T), as a DRDO-nominated production agency, will construct the bridges.

The ministry today signed a contract with L&T for the procurement of modular bridges worth more than Rs 2,585 crore.

Each set of modular bridge shall consist of seven carrier vehicles based on heavy vehicles. Each set shall be capable of mechanically launching a single-span fully decked 46-m assault bridge.

Modular bridge can be employed over various types of obstacles such as canals and ditches with quick launching and retrieval capabilities. The modular bridges will replace the manually launched medium girder bridges (MGB) that are currently being used by the Army. — TNS

Boost to ‘Make in India’