MoD bars import of 928 more military-use items

New Delhi, May 14
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today approved the 4th Positive Indigenisation List of 928 strategically important sub-systems/ spares and components with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore to promote self-reliance and indigenisation in the defence sector. These will only be procured from the Indian industry after the timelines indicated in the list.
This fourth list is in continuation to the previous three lists which were published in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022 respectively. These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised.
The Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under the ‘Make’ category and in-house development through the capabilities of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in the economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of the DPSUs.
