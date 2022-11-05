MoD extends pro-rata pension to JCOs, jawans

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has extended the provision of pro-rata pension for those Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and jawans who join central public sector undertakings after serving 10 years in the armed forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal of the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare in this regard after which the ministry issued the order today.

Now, those who leave the armed forces after 10 years of service and enrol in central organisations will get their full eligible pension from armed forces, besides salary from the present employer. Till now, the pension from armed forces is subsumed under the present salary at PSUs. It means equal salary for ex-servicemen and other employees holding the same position.

The benefit of separate pension and salary was earlier given to only to commissioned officers.

The order shall cover those who join central public enterprises, central autonomous bodies, central public sector undertakings on permanent absorption.

The orders shall apply to those who were appointed in central public sector enterprises on or after June 3, 1985, or those who joined central autonomous bodies on or after March 31, 1987. However, the financial benefit in past cases will be allowed prospectively from the date of the order.