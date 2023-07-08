MoD mulls Rafale naval variant deal with France

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

Just a week ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is firming up a proposal to source naval version of the Rafale jets and to tie up with engine maker Safran for joint development and co-production of the next generation of engines to power fighter jets.

The Defence Procurement Board of the MoD is considering the deal to source 26 Rafale-M jets that are capable of taking off and landing on aircraft carriers. The Indian Air Force already has 36 Rafales that can be deployed on air bases on land. Also the French Government has offered to work with India to develop the twin-engine deck-based fighter for the Indian Navy. The DRDO is working on the design of the plane. At present, the Navy flies MiG 29K jets sourced from Russia on board its two carriers – the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

In another expected technological handshake French engine maker Safran has offered to make a new 110-kilo newton engine in India.