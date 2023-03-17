MoD okays new artillery gun, long-range weapon for Sukhoi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence, has approved the “need to procure” a new artillery gun, long-range weapons for Sukhoi 30 MKI jets and marine diesel engines.

Adding firepower Rs 70,500 cr worth of equipment to be bought All platforms and weapons systems are being procured from domestic sources Rs 56,000 cr Navy’s proposals This includes indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti Electronic Warfare systems, maritime utility copters

The “need to procure” is termed Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the defence equipment. It is the first step in the acquisition process of the MoD and is like a green light to the armed forces to frame tenders for procurement.

The DAC accorded approval to the procurement proposals at a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday, the ministry said.

The DAC accorded AoN for capital acquisition amounting to more than Rs 70,500 crore and these will be under the “indigenously designed, developed and manufactured” category of procurement.

Of the total proposals, Navy’s proposals constitute more than Rs 56,000 crore, which largely includes indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti Electronic Warfare systems and maritime utility helicopters.

The additional procurement of BrahMos missile system will enhance the maritime strike capabilities and anti-surface warfare operations.

For the Coast Guard, the DAC approved Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The helicopter will carry a suite of surveillance sensors.