MoD okays proposal for combat vehicles, missiles

New Delhi, December 22

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), at its meeting on Thursday approved a proposal to procure 24 major equipment, including longer-range missiles for the Indian Air Force, futuristic combat vehicles and light tanks for the Army and long endurance autonomous vehicles for the Navy.

The acceptance of necessity (AoN) is the first step in the acquisition process of the MoD and is like a greenlight to the forces to frame the tenders for procurement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meet, the MoD said.

These proposals collectively cost Rs 84,328 crore and include six projects for the Army, six for the Indian Air Force, 10 for the Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard.

The Army proposals okayed include futuristic infantry combat vehicles, light tanks and mounted gun system. These will provide a quantum jump to the Army’s operational preparedness. Proposals approved also includes procurement of ballistic helmets with enhanced protection level for soldiers.

The Navy projects include the naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels and high-endurance autonomous vehicles.

The IAF proposals okayed include new range of missile system, long-range guided bombs, range augmentation kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems.

