MoD partners industry for space technology

Bengaluru, February 16
The Indian Space Association (ISpA) today announced a partnership with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) to promote manufacturing, indigenisation, technology and innovation in India’s defence-space sector through collaborative-participatory relationship between academia and industry.
The DIO functions under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The Indian Space Association and DIO will promote the Indian space industry, including start-ups and MSMEs, to develop innovative solutions to meet military requirements and enhance the Indian defence-space ecosystem. ISpA will provide the DIO a platform to connect with the Indian defence space industry and academia.
Lt Gen AK Bhatt (retd), Director General, Indian Space Association, said, “The private space industry in India is rapidly expanding and it requires support.” The Innovation for Defence Excellence under the DIO has already provided start-ups with 75 projects to work on.
