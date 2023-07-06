MoD session today, Rajnath to preside over

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over a day-long brainstorming session at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) tomorrow.

The Defence Minister will review an array of themes on which eminent subject matter experts had addressed the officers and shared their insights last month.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior civil and military officials of MoD will also attend the day-long meeting.