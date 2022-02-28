MoD signs Rs 1,075 cr contract with BEL for retro-modification of Commander Sight for T-90 tanks

PTI

Bengaluru, February 28

The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 1,075 core contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the retro-modification of Commander Sight of Battle Tanks-T90 for the Indian Army.

"The retro-modification will be carried out in 957 tanks. The total value of the contract is Rs 1,075 crore (including all taxes and duties)", an official statement said on Monday.

The successful indigenous development of Thermal Imager-based Commander Sight, jointly by IRDE, DRDO and BEL, with improved performance than its predecessor provides a further boost to the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India, it said.

"This will provide a fillip to indigenous defence manufacturing and open avenues for export of such advanced technology", the statement added.

