MoD to fund startups for Artificial Intelligence, big data analytics

New Delhi, April 22
The Defence Ministry will fund startups that can provide solutions to needs of Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced imaging, sensor systems, big data analytics, autonomous unmanned systems and secured communication systems, among other technologies.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the sixth edition of the Defence India Startup Challenge under the ongoing Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme.
This aims to support projects, requiring support beyond Rs 1.5 crore and up to Rs 10 crore. Apart from the three services and some Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), which have participated in earlier editions, this time the newly-formed seven defence companies, Indian Coast Guard and organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs will also participate.
Singh described such challenges as a symbol of increasing technological prowess of the country. “The iDEX programme has provided an opportunity to our science and technology professionals to understand futuristic technologies such as AI, augmented reality, block-chain and space technologies,” the minister said. —
