Model for 100 indian languages

- Google is working on making text and voice internet search available in more than 100 Indian languages, its India-born CEO Sundar Pichai said on Monday
- Pichai, who is visiting India, said: “The pace of technological change in the country has been extraordinary and Google is supporting startups”
- The company is investing in cybersecurity, providing education and skills training, and applying AI (artificial intelligence) in agriculture and healthcare. PTI
AI breakthroughs
I’m excited to see the ways India will contribute to breakthroughs in AI that can benefit over a billion people in India, and more around the world. Sundar Pichai, Google CEO
