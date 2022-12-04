Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

The role of a sound doctrinal approach to fighting war, integrating modern technology and establishing effective communication on the battlefield was highlighted at a session on “Shaping of Modern Conflicts by Niche Tech: Russia-Ukraine Conflict & Beyond” at the Military Literature Festival here today.

Maj Gen Harvijay Singh (retd) said the Ukrainians built a cellular communication system in a manner that gave large bandwidth to all users, including civilians.

Maj Gen Rajesh Pushkar, a former Indian defence attache to Russia, gave a historical and demographical perspective on the ongoing conflict.

Develop capability to contain china The onus of countering the Chinese challenge and building capability in every domain lies squarely on us. China’s activities at the LAC have not been a one-off incident. It is a part of its power play to wean India off the US. —Lt Gen Anil Ahuja, Ex-general officer commanding 4 corps

Brig Saurabh Bhatnagar, a serving Sapper officer, said: “The silicon chip, a key technology, has grown exponentially, leading to the development of autonomous machines such as drones, advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, new-age materials and genetically augmented humans.”

‘Af was re-run of Vietnam War’

During a session on “In history, those nations that have endured have won”, The Tribune’s defence expert Ajay Banerjee discussed the legacy of conquests of military general Zorawar Singh in the Himalayas against all odds.

He said it should be debated whether or not conquering Lhasa was possible for Zorawar Singh, who was assassinated on December 12, 1841.

Prof Sukhdev Singh Sohal from the GNDU said: “Afghanistan was a re-run of the Vietnam War for the US.”

‘Develop maritime power’

Former Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba pointed out that India was an energy-deficient country that imported 90 per cent of its requirements. He stressed the need to have a national vision on developing maritime power.

He was speaking at a session on “Relevance of Aircraft Carriers in Power Projection”.

Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, former Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, spoke on the complex security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and highlighted emerging challenges.

Min urges youth to join Army

Punjab Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Maan on Saturday appealed to the youth to join the armed forces and make their valuable contribution to serve the country.

Inaugurating the sixth edition of the Military Literature Festival here, she said: “Every citizen of India leads a peaceful life only because soldiers are securing the country.”