Gujarat: Modhera nation’s 1st solar-powered village

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera, a village in Mehsana district of Gujarat, as India’s first solar-powered village.

“Modhera, which is associated with the Sun Temple, will also be known for its strides in solar energy. It’s a big day for Modhera as it takes a giant leap towards harnessing solar power. Modhera has become an example for the entire nation for amalgamating new technology with our glorious heritage,” he said.

“For a self-reliant Bharat, we need to ensure that renewable energy powers our energy needs. By leveraging the abundant natural resources and propelling renewable energy initiatives, we should aim to become an energy provider to the world,’’ the PM said.

“Now the people of Modhera need not pay for electricity, but can start selling it and earn from it. People will install solar panels in their homes and farmers will generate electricity from their farms,’’ he observed.

Tweets by the Gujarat Government said over 1,000 solar panels had been installed in villages atop houses, generating electricity round the clock. A protected archaeological site, Modhera’s Sun Temple, now has a solar-powered 3-D projection facility to help educate visitors on the history of Modhera.

The Sun Temple on the banks of Pushpavati was built by the Chalukyas.

