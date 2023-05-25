 Modi, Albanese dwell on steps to mitigate Indo-Pacific challenges : The Tribune India

Modi, Albanese dwell on steps to mitigate Indo-Pacific challenges

Modi, Albanese dwell on steps to mitigate Indo-Pacific challenges

PM Modi with Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Sydney Opera House. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

India and Australia on Wednesday discussed how both countries can take active steps to check the challenges that arise in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The bilateral between PM Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney dwelt on how India and Australia, being strategic partners, can work together not just to accentuate, amplify and harness the opportunities but also to take active steps to mitigate the challenges that arise in the region,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra when asked whether China was a topic of discussion. The two leaders also deliberated on working together to “shape a positive agenda” in the Quad and in the Indo-Pacific. “Naturally, challenges to peace and stability, and prosperity in the region were also discussed,” the Foreign Secretary said.

Productive talks

Frank, honest and productive discussions as the PMs assessed the progress in key areas and chalked out what they could focus on in the months and years ahead. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, foreign secretary

Key announcements pertained to the India-Australia Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement (MMPA), and finalisation of the terms of reference of the India-Australia Hydrogen Task Force. Under the MMPA, Australia has created a new skilled pathway named MATES (Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early Professionals Scheme). The two leaders also agreed to accelerate talks on a free trade pact. With the two PMs scheduled to meet again in Delhi in September, they called for two rounds of talks in June and July.

Soon after the bilateral, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and tweeted that “the follow-up to the Prime Ministers’ summit has commenced. India and Australia are increasingly demonstrating their ability to go beyond the bilateral and collaborate at the regional and global level”.

Info exchange on separatist activity

The two countries will exchange info on separatists and vandals defacing temples in Australia.

Of the 10 areas of bilateral discussion, three would be in intense focus in the months ahead, said Kwatra. These were green hydrogen, mobility partnership and defence, security and technology pillar. Kwatra said two Australian universities had opened their campuses in GIFT City, Ahmedabad. He also mentioned the reciprocal opening of consulates in Brisbane and Bengaluru.

The PM also met Governor General David Hurley and Leader of Opposition Peter Dutton. He later addressed a roundtable of industrialists on the last day of his six-day three-country visit.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

2
Diaspora

Australian universities ban Indian students from Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana amid visa fraud concerns

3
Punjab

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

4
Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

5
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

7
Nation

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen deliberately crashes truck into a White House barrier; says he wanted to kill President Biden

9
Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

10
Nation

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening

‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening

14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...

Modi, Albanese dwell on steps to mitigate Indo-Pacific challenges

Modi, Albanese dwell on steps to mitigate Indo-Pacific challenges

Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes

Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes

Launched world’s first green building in TN

‘Blatant affront to democratic, constitutional values’: BJP-led NDA hits back at Opposition for boycotting Parliament building inauguration

14 NDA parties deplore Opposition move to boycott Parliament unveiling

NDA recalls their opposition to Droupadi Murmu’s presidentia...

Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building: 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...


Cities

View All