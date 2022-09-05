Modi announces PM-SHRI scheme for upgrading 14,500 schools

New Delhi, September 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday 14,500 schools across the country will be developed and upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana.
On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Modi said the PM-SHRI schools will become model schools, encapsulating the full spirit of the new National Education Policy.
“Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP,” he said in a series of tweets.
“The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more,” Modi added.
Noting that the National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in the recent years, the PM said, “I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP”.
