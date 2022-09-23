Modi Archive unveils diary entries, notes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 22

A young Narendra Modi maintained a personal diary where he wrote “vasudhaiva kutumbakam” (the world is a family) as his world vision way back when he was taking his first steps in public life.

Unity in diversity Our consciousness, the essence of our being is unity in diversity; our work culture is sacrifice reaps rewards; our work style is may God protect and nurture us all. Modi’s diary entry

The diary entries, unveiled by Modi Archive, a platform that tracks the Prime Minister’s life, his early days and journey, features his hand-written notes and reveals his mind on a range of issues.

The diary entries were published on Twitter today to coincide with the International Day of Peace.

“The seeds of an international vision for harmony and unity being sown in a young mind..On #WorldPeaceDay, here’s an excerpt from the diary of Narendra Modi, then a young BJP karyakarta. [Handwritten, Personal Diary] #InternationalDayOfPeace,” the Archive said in a social media post.

In the diary, a young Modi notes his vision as: “Our consciousness, the essence of our being is unity in diversity; our work culture is sacrifice reaps rewards; our work style is may God protect and nurture us all; my aspiration is to dedicate this life to the nation, as this life is not mine.”

Two days ago, French President Emmanuel Macron, while addressing the UNGA, said PM Modi was right when he noted that this was not the time for war.

#narendra modi