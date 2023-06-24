Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Prime Minister Modi praised the achievements of Indian-Americans in his remarks at the state dinner, raising laughter through his speech.
Both President Joe Biden and Modi regaled their guests with some light moments while also being generous to each other.
The PM ended his speech with a toast to his hosts, including First Lady Jill Biden, and the bond between the two countries.
On the menu
Mostly vegetarian dishes, including marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake
Biden said light-heartedly that both leaders raising the toast do not drink. The President spoke about Tagore’s visit to the US, and his impact on the ideas here and invoked his famous poem “Where mind is without fear”. — PTI
Of cricket & ‘Naatu Naatu’
“Children in India become Spider-Man on Halloween, and America’s youth are dancing to the tune of ‘Naatu Naatu’,” the PM said. Americans love baseball, but cricket is also becoming popular in the US, he said. “The American team is trying its best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success,” the PM said.
Going down 2014 lane
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled that during a dinner hosted for him in 2014 in the United States, he could not eat anything as he was on a Navratri fast while Biden, then Vice-President, often enquired with concern that if there is an urging he can eat during the fast. “Your wish to feed me is now being fulfilled,” Modi said.
Applause, cheers at US Congress
- PM Modi’s nearly hour-long address to the US Congress evoked standing ovations, applauses and cheers from American lawmakers
- Modi arrived in the House Chamber to a rousing reception as lawmakers stood up and applauded as he walked up to the podium
- Members of the Indian-American community erupted into applause and chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ as the Indian leader walked in for the address
- Modi’s address ended with a prolonged standing ovation and applause from the lawmakers and members of the Indian-American community
- As Modi walked to exit the chamber, lawmakers crowded around him, shaking his hand, congratulating him and getting his autograph on copies of his speech
