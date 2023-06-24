Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Prime Minister Modi praised the achievements of Indian-Americans in his remarks at the state dinner, raising laughter through his speech.

Both President Joe Biden and Modi regaled their guests with some light moments while also being generous to each other.

The PM ended his speech with a toast to his hosts, including First Lady Jill Biden, and the bond between the two countries.

On the menu Mostly vegetarian dishes, including marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake

Biden said light-heartedly that both leaders raising the toast do not drink. The President spoke about Tagore’s visit to the US, and his impact on the ideas here and invoked his famous poem “Where mind is without fear”. — PTI

Of cricket & ‘Naatu Naatu’

“Children in India become Spider-Man on Halloween, and America’s youth are dancing to the tune of ‘Naatu Naatu’,” the PM said. Americans love baseball, but cricket is also becoming popular in the US, he said. “The American team is trying its best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success,” the PM said.

Going down 2014 lane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled that during a dinner hosted for him in 2014 in the United States, he could not eat anything as he was on a Navratri fast while Biden, then Vice-President, often enquired with concern that if there is an urging he can eat during the fast. “Your wish to feed me is now being fulfilled,” Modi said.

Applause, cheers at US Congress