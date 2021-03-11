Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members

New Delhi, August 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday with daughters of the staff members working at his office.
Officials said daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on Modi's hand.
They also shared a video of the celebration and the prime minister's interaction with them.
