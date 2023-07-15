Modi discusses potential of khadi as haute couture with Chanel CEO

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a number of prominent French personalities during his Paris visit that included an interaction with Leena Nair, Global CEO of French fashion major Chanel.

sandalwood sitar for macron, silk saree for first lady PM Narendra Modi gifted a sandalwood sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron and Pochampally silk saree (Telangana) in a sandalwood box to his spouse Brigitte Macron

Modi also gifted a marble inlay work table from Makrana, Rajasthan, to French PM Élisabeth Borne. He also presented a sandalwood hand-carved elephant to President of French Senate Gerard Larcher

After meeting astronaut Thomas Pesquet, the PM said he is a great motivator of youngsters towards science and space. “It was a delight to meet him and exchange views on a wide range of subjects. His energy and insights are very valuable,” he tweeted. Indo-French cooperation is among the oldest and PM Modi’s visit saw space agencies of both countries inking pacts to enhance maritime and space domain awareness.

After meeting Nair, the PM said, “It’s always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark on the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular.”

The PM also met Charlotte Chopin who began practising Yoga at the age of 50.

