Modi govt adopting zero tolerance policy towards terror: Union Home Ministry

PTI

New Delhi, November 12

The Modi government is adopting a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and will convey to the international community India's determination in its fight against the menace.

The Union Home Ministry said the Government of India is organising the 3rd Ministerial 'No Money for Terror' (NMFT) conference on November 18 and 19 in New Delhi where representatives of 75 countries and international bodies will participate in the deliberations over two days.

Hosting of the NMFT conference shows the importance being given by the Modi government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its zero tolerance policy against the menace, a home ministry statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the conference and will convey India's determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it.

The conference aims to progress the discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international community in the previous two Conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019), the statement said.