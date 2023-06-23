Modi govt brought Naxal violence under control: Shah in Chhattisgarh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had brought left-wing extremism (LWE) under control in the entire country, barring a few pockets in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, over the past nine years.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, Shah said the state government had failed on all fronts and the countdown of the Bhupesh Baghel-led government had begun.

Sounding the poll bugle, Shah also asked people to vote out the Baghel-led Congress government and to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power for the third consecutive term in the 2024 General Election.

He accused the Chhattisgarh government of indulging in corruption in multiple sectors and said CM Baghel should think of how he “ditched” the people of the state. Blaming the Congress government for the “rise” in crime and corruption, Shah said, “The Baghel government has been facing allegations of a Rs 2,000-crore liquor scam, Rs 500-crore coal transportation scam, Public Service Commission scam, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam and many more.”

Meanwhile, Shah, who was also scheduled to attend a public meeting at Balaghat city of eastern Madhya Pradesh to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government, failed to make it, as his helicopter could not land due to bad weather, according to an agency report.