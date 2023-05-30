Modi govt marks 9 years in office, urges citizens to take a pledge for nation-building

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the celebrations as his government completed nine years in office and shared a docket with citizens chronicling India’s growth story under his government.

Terming the nine years of the BJP reign as a period of unwavering growth inspired by the philosophies of holistic and inclusive growth, priority to marginalised and support to the poor, the prime minister invited citizens to join India’s journey as it pledges to become a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of Independence.

The docket the PM shared while listing the government’s key achievements in nine years urged citizens to take a pledge for nation-building.

The prime minister also shared a map asking the beneficiaries of rural housing schemes to geo-tag themselves and post their selfies.

The interactive docket the PM posted on his Twitter handle is captioned with the introduction “Nine years of unwavering growth”.

Among achievements highlighted by the PM is the “realisation of civilisational aspirations through construction of Ram Mandir”, and a decisive government that made Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir history.

On other fronts, the PM said seven new airports had been built since 2014, Rs 309 lakh crore value of UPI transactions achieved since 2016, 64 GW installed solar capacity created, Rs 29.36 lakh crore plus value of direct benefit transfer under welfare schemes, 12 crore plus water tap connections, 4 crore rural houses built, 11 crore plus farmer family benefited under PM Kisan Yojana, 9.58 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries and 6.76 crore youth employment created from 2017 to 2023 in the MSME sector.

Zero tax upto Rs 7 lakh, 220 crore plus free Covid shots and record USD 770 billion overall exports in financial year 2022-2023 are also among principal highlights apart from the addition of 54,000 km length to national highways.

The docket lists government accomplishments under three heads, ‘Har ghar vikas’, ‘Badalte Bharat ki baat’ and ‘Sampark se samarthan’.

Later on Tuesday, the BJP will launch a month-long unprecedented outreach over 543 Lok Sabha segments to mark nine years of government and take achievements to the voters.

PM Modi will launch the event with public rallies.

