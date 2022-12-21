‘Modi govt’s refusal to discuss LAC shows disrespect for our democracy’: Sonia Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, December 21

Strongly castigating the Narendra Modi-led governmet, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said its refusal to allow a parliamentary debate on the LAC situation shows “disrespect for our democracy, reflects poorly on the government’s intentions and demonstrates its inability to bring the nation together”.

Addressing a meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at the Central Hall of Parliament, Sonia, who is chairperson of CPP, said that on the other hand, by following divisive policies and by spreading hatred and targeting some sections of society, the government makes it harder for the country to stand up as one against foreign threats.

“Such divisions weaken us and make us more vulnerable. At times like this, it must be the government’s endeavour and responsibility to unite our people, not divide them as it has been doing these past several years,” she said.

Gandhi said it has been the tradition in our country to take Parliament into confidence when facing a significant national challenge. A debate can shed light on several critical questions such as what has emboldened China to continually attack India, what preparations have been made to repel these attacks and what more needs to be done.

“What is the government's policy to deter China from future incursions? Given that we continue to have a severe trade deficit with China, importing far more than we export, why is there no economic response to China’s military hostility? What is the government’s diplomatic outreach to the global community?” the Congress leader said and added that a frank discussion would strengthen the nation's response (to the threat).

Describing “incursions by China” as a matter of serious concern, Sonia Gandhi said the whole nation stands with the “vigilant soldiers who repelled these attacks under difficult conditions”.

“The government, however, stubbornly refuses to allow a discussion on the issue in Parliament. As a result, Parliament, political parties and the people remain ignorant of the true situation on the ground,” she said addressing Congress parliamentarians from both Houses.

Stating that besides “repeated border incursions”, the country was also facing significant internal challenges in the form of inflation, unemployment, social polarisation and weakening of democratic institutions, Sonia Gandhi said as the principal opposition party, Congress has a great responsibility which it must fulfill.

Ever since the Winter Session of Parliament commenced on December 7, Congress as well as other opposition parties have been submitting adjournment notices in both Houses for suspending the listed business to discuss the border stand-off with China. However, the notices are turned down by the presiding officers.

Twelve opposition parties led by Congress also held a protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex on Wednesday demanding a discussion on the India-China border dispute.

