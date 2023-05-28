Modi is treating inauguration of new parliament as coronation ceremony: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the PM was treating the inauguration of the new Parliament building as the coronation ceremony of a king.

संसद लोगों की आवाज़ है!



प्रधानमंत्री संसद भवन के उद्घाटन को राज्याभिषेक समझ रहे हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 28, 2023

“Parliament represents the voice of the people. The Prime Minister is treating its inauguration as a coronation ceremony”, the former Congress president wrote in Hindi in a tweet posted by him.

Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal alleged that “exclusion” of the then President Ramnath Kovind from the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new parliament and the incumbent President Droupadi Murmu from the inauguration ceremony showed the “upper caste anti-backward mindset of RSS”.

At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, then Hon’ble President Sh. Ramnath Kovind was kept away from the ceremony.



At its inauguration, President Droupadi Murmu has been sidelined.



It is the upper caste, anti-backward mindset of the RSS because… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) May 28, 2023

In a tweet, Venugopal said, “At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, then Hon’ble President Sh. Ramnath Kovind was kept away from the ceremony. At its inauguration, President Droupadi Murmu has been sidelined”.

“It is the upper caste, anti-backward mindset of the RSS because of which they are denied the respect that their high constitutional office deserves. Their deliberate exclusion shows PM Modi will use them as tokens for his electoral politics, but will not allow them to be part of such significant and historic occasions”, Venugopal added.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #RSS