Modi lays stone for Rs 10,900 crore projects in Assam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said developed India was the principal dream of the ruling BJP government.

Laying the foundation stone of various national projects worth more than Rs 10,900 crore at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati (Assam), the PM said the atmosphere of mistrust was no longer seen in the Northeast.

The PM congratulated all on Rongali Bihu festival saying it was a “celebration of heart and soul for the people of Assam”. The PM laid the stone of a bridge connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi on the Brahmaputra river and a project for beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar. He inaugurated a menthol plant in Namrup and dedicated five railway projects to the nation. He witnessed a Bihu dance featuring more than 10,000 performers.