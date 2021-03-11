Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

The government has reconstituted the Inter-State Council, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as head of the standing committee, and the Chief Ministers of all states and six Union Ministers as its members.

PM Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian community during an event in Tokyo on Tuesday.

According to the notification issued today, the re-constituted council will have 10 of the Union Ministers, as permanent invitees to the panel.

While the Prime Minister is the chairman, Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories, having legislative assemblies and the administrators of UTs not having a legislative assembly have been made members.

PM Narendra Modi gives his autograph to a Japanese boy. PTI

The Union Ministers who were made members of the council are: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Virendra Kumar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiren Rijiju and Bhupender Yadav.

The mandate of the council is to create a strong institutional framework to promote and support cooperative federalism in the country, activate the council and zonal councils by organising its regular meetings, stated the notification.

Boy praised over fluency in Hindi

PM Modi on Monday interacted with a boy who was waiting outside his hotel in Tokyo

He praised him for his fluency in Hindi and gave his autograph on his Tricolour drawing

The boy interacted with him in Hindi saying “mera naam Rits Kee hai…. Japan me aap ka swagat hai”

The boy said he was very happy as he had got Modi’s signature. PTI

#amit shah #narendra modi