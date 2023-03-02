 Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni : The Tribune India

Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Meloni says PM Modi can rely on Italy’s full support for India’s G-20 Presidency

Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 2

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday showered fulsome praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as the “most loved leader around the world”.

She is on a state visit, seeking closer ties in the defence and economic sectors, and is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.

“The approval rating that Prime Minister Modi has reached … he is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world,” Meloni said, wrapping up her comments to the media after bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart.

“This has really been proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that,” she said.

Meloni said this was her first bilateral visit in this region after assuming office of the Prime Minister of Italy last year.

Modi recalled his meeting with Meloni on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit at Bali in Indonesia in November last year.

“I welcome Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her first visit to India. In last year’s elections, the people of Italy voted for her and she became the first woman and youngest prime minister of Italy. I congratulate her on behalf of Indians for this historic achievement,” Modi said.

Meloni said Prime Minister Modi can rely on Italy’s full support for India’s G-20 Presidency. “India can rely on our government to further enhance our relations. I firmly believe that there is a lot we can do together,” the Italian prime minister said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rs 1-crore bid for scooter's fancy registration number in Shimla lands 3 non-serious bidders in trouble; Himachal Deputy CM orders FIR

2
Nation

BJP alliance returns to power in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

3
Nation

Rahul Gandhi sports new look at Cambridge University address, calls for new thinking for democratic systems

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Amit Shah on Ajnala clash

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Lurking menace in Punjab

6
Chandigarh

Commuters harried as Panchkula road blocked for six hours

7
Nation

Nithyananda’s fictional nation of ‘Kailasa’ worms way into UN panel discussion giving false impression

8
Trending

FIR filed against Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow over flat worth Rs 86 lakh

9
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

10
Punjab

Start direct flights to Canada, USA, Punjab minister urges Aviation Minister Scindia

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, discuss situation along LAC

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin; focus on border situation

Discussions on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' m...

Counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls begins

BJP alliance returns to power in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

BJP-IPFT alliance won 31 seats in the 60-member Tripura asse...

Conrad Sangma sought Amit Shah’s support to form new govt in Meghalaya: Himanta

Conrad Sangma sought Amit Shah's support to form new govt in Meghalaya: Himanta

As EC website around 6.30 pm, the ruling National People’s P...

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Victim's family to move High Court

PM Modi reiterates offer to mediate on Ukraine, joint communique again eludes G20 meet

PM Modi reiterates offer to mediate on Ukraine, joint communique again eludes G20 meet

Says single issue should not become hurdle towards finding c...


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop'

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in Chandigarh this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

DGCA officer, wife commit suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

Light showers, Delhi, Gurugram’s AQI improves slightly

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus; students term it 'draconian'

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects