Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would play an important role in generating a generation free from the mentality of slavery; eager for innovations; ready to bring laurels in fields from science to sports; and willing to skill themselves as per the needs of the 21st century.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi to mark the third anniversary of NEP 2020.

With education in the mother tongue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that students would be now getting justice for their talent with the translation of textbooks into regional languages under NEP.

Modi called it a significant step towards ‘social justice’ as students — who couldn’t speak English — would now easily be accepted.

Reiterating that the biggest injustice to any student was judging them based on their language instead of their capabilities, Modi said, “Education in mother tongue is initiating a new form of justice to the students in India. It is a very significant step towards social justice.”

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also released the education and skill curriculum books that were translated into 12 Indian languages. The NEP 2020 advocates imparting education in regional languages at both school and higher education levels.

“From social science to engineering, all will now be taught in Indian languages. When the students are confident in a language of their choice, their skills and talent will emerge without any restrictions,” Modi said.

Noting the multitude of languages in the world and their importance, the Prime Minister underlined that many developed nations of the world had got the edge owing to their local language. Giving the example of Europe, the Prime Minister said that most countries make use of their native languages.

He lamented that even though India had an array of established languages, they were presented as a sign of backwardness and those who could not speak English were neglected and their talents were not recognised.

