Modi, Shah to attend Patel's swearing-in today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be among top leaders in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Patel, 60, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term at an event to be held at the Helipad Ground near Gandhinagar's new Vidhan Sabha. Party sources said some ministers were also expected to take oath along with Patel.

Apart from the CM, 24 ministers were likely to be inducted into the Cabinet, they said. In the race are Kanubhai Desai, Harsh Sanghavi, Anirudh Dave, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Raghavji Patel, BS Rajput, Rishikesh Patel, Kanubhai Patel and CK Raulji among others. Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor are also being considered, the sources said.