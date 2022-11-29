Gujarat elections 2022: PM Modi targets Congress, says it must shun politics of divide & rule

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress must shun divide and rule politics, if it wants to win back the trust of the people of Gujarat. At a poll rally in Bhavnagar’s Palitana, the PM claimed the Congress was on a losing spree because the people of Gujarat stood united in the face of Congress’ divisive politics.

Has a dig at Rahul Gandhi Under the Congress rule, Gujarat struggled for water. Still Rahul Gandhi rubbed salt into the wounds of Gujarat people by taking activisit Medha Patekar along in his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

“The Congress is losing because the people of Gujarat have shown unity. The Congress must shun casteism, communalism, vote bank politics and divide and rule policy to win back the trust of the people here. The people of Gujarat are not prepared to help those who support elements that want to break India,” the PM said, a day after he accused the Congress of viewing terrorism from the prism of appeasement politics.

“Anarchy, terrorism, nepotism and vote bank politics were rampant during the Congress rule,” he said.

Renewing his offensive today, the PM again spoke of activist Medha Patkar’s association with Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo yatra, and said people “won’t forgive the Congress leaders for walking with a person who stalled Sardar Sarovar Dam project for 40 years.”

He accused the Congress of having tried to disrupt efforts to direct the Narmada waters to the parched regions of Saurashtra. “Before Gujarat became a separate state, it pitted Gujaratis against Marathis; incited people of different castes and communities to fight with one another. Gujarat suffered because of the sins of the Congress. But people of the state understood the Congress strategy and showed it the door,” he said. Gujarat will vote in two phases —December 1 and 5 —for the 182-member Assembly.

#Congress #Gujarat #narendra modi