Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

India is all set to host the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for the first time on Tuesday. Being held in a truncated version, the nearly two-hour virtual summit will be without the spectacle and suspense or high-powered bilaterals had India stuck to holding an in-person summit.

Connectivity, trade on table Afghanistan, Ukraine conflict likely to figure during meet; boosting connectivity and trade may also be discussed

Summit is taking place against backdrop of India’s border standoff with China, and two weeks after PM Modi’s US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the virtual summit that will feature Presidents of Russia, China and four Central Asian countries besides Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. In a more anti-western tilt to the organisation, the summit will accept Iran as its ninth member, while Belarus, which has been Russia’s staunchest ally in the Ukraine conflict, may join the SCO as the 10th member at the next year’s summit in Bishkek.

Ironically for an organisation whose original purpose was to sort out boundary disputes and combat terrorism, the summit will take place at a time when India has an unresolved confrontation in the border areas with China and downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan due to concerns over cross-border terrorism.

India’s theme for its Presidency of SCO is “SECURE” i.e. “India focused on Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection”. The same day, a three-day in-person BRICS Sherpa meeting will begin in Durban.